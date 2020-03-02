DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The parking lots at some metro Atlanta stores have been packed for several days now that fears of the novel coronavirus has shoppers stocking up on supplies.
The Costco in Brookhaven was busy Monday morning. Many shoppers were there to grab bottled water. The store received a shipment at 11 a.m. but one employee told reporter Ashley Thompson that they are likely to run out.
The bread at the store was just as scarce.
Over at a DeKalb County Sam’s Club it was a similar scene. CBS46 asked one shopper what she was buying.
“Hand sanitizer, Lysol and water so we can be prepared in case anything happens with the coronavirus,” she explained. She said the Sam’s Club closest to her house was incredibly busy over the weekend.
“Everybody was everywhere stocking up on everything…tissue, paper plates, cups just you name it.”
While many are stocking up, some are taking things one day at a time.
“Stocking up is not going to help me if I get the coronavirus,” said Arthur Dukes. “I pray that I don’t get it and nobody else in Georgia get it.
Asked about the apparent increased demand for products, a spokesperson with Walmart provided us the following statement:
"We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally, and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to provide customers with the products they want and need."
