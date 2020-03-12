ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stockpile basic necessities at an alarming rate. One of those items, is toilet paper.
CBS46 found only a few packs left at a Kroger and Publix in Midtown. So why stock up on toilet paper, at the height of this coronavirus pandemic?
“I live in a house with three women. If we run out of toilet paper it’ll be a big problem,” said one shopper.
Governor Brian Kemp said families should have at least two weeks worth of groceries and water. Then he had this advice for shoppers.
“People in the grocery store I don’t think you need to buy every loaf of bread. Save one for your neighbor,” said Governor Kemp.
"The governor made me worry that something might be coming so I want to make sure I have food," said a shopper.
Shoppers said they are also rushing to buy milk and rice.
“I’m trying not to panic but I want to be prepared,” said one shopper.
There is no word yet as to whether or not grocery stores are expected to close.
Kroger said it started limiting the number of cold, flu and sanitary products on March 2nd.
