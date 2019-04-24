STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga (CBS46) -- Two people are dead after a double shooting in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
DeKalb Police said the shooting happened on the 4900 block of Russwood Avenue.
Detectives are headed to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46.com for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.