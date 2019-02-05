AUBURN, GA (CBS46) The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has requested the GBI's assistance to investigate an officer involved shooting.
The #GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. We’re working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/yXKaJlmtyv— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) February 5, 2019
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Parks Mill Road. Deputies were traveling behind a truck that failed to maintain a lane. When a traffic stop was attempted the truck did not stop and a chase ensued.
Deputies were able to stop the truck using a pit maneuver. Three occupants exited the vehicle, fleeing into the woods as they fired guns at the deputies.
A deputy returned fire striking two suspects who were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third suspect was arrested.
No officers were injured.
CBS46 will provide updates as the investigation continues.
