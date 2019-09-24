Smyrna, Ga. (CBS46) Police say three people were shot at a Waffle House in Fulton County and two of the victims eventually showed up at a Cobb County gas station.
The shootings happened around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waffle House near the intersection of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and I-20.
One victim was taken to the hospital from the shooting scene while the other two victims drove themselves to the Racetrac gas station on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.
Two of the victims sustained non life-threatening injuries. The other sustained serious injuries.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody.
