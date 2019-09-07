ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A late-night altercation led to a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta on Friday. The incident happened on Pope Street when two women were involved in a physical dispute. According to police, one of the suspects produced a firearm which lead to two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, APD discovered two men who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was immediately transported to Grady Hospital and was pronounced dead due to his injuries. The other victim suffered from gunshot wounds to his leg and foot, and he was reported alert and conscious.
Police have not yet released the victims’ identity at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. Stat with CBS46 News for updates.
