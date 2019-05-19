ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A road rage incident in Decatur ended with one person sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
DeKalb County Police said the road rage incident happened on the 3600 block of Big Springs Road. It descended into chaos when one of the people involved opened fire on the other vehicle.
One of the rounds struck a passenger in the back sending that person to the hospital.
Police have not released any additional details and said no suspects are in custody.
