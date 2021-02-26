Police in Woodstock need the public's help to find a couple of Pokemon fans who used a shotgun after ordering Happy Meals.
According to police, two men in their late teens or early 20's went into a McDonald's on the 9900 block of Highway 92 late on February 10. The duo bought 10 Happy Meals to get the Pokemon toys inside, police said. The two men left the store, but left the food from the Happy Meals on the floor inside.
Store employees said they approached the men outside in the parking lot about the food on the floor and one of the men allegedly pointed a shotgun at the employees before driving away in a black Honda or Kia sedan. Police said one of the men was in a sleeveless shirt and appeared to use a fanny pack or satchel slung over his shoulder to carry items.
If you have any information on the unhappy customers, call Woodstock Police at 770-592-6021.
