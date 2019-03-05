DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Covington Highway.
Officers responded to a Family Dollar in relation to an armed robbery call.
At this time not much information is known, but CBS46 has confirmed the suspect was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured.
Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.