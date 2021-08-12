UPDATE (CBS46) — The DeKalb County School District Police tell CBS46 that they responded to a disturbance at the Lithonia High School parking lot.
During the response, an officer discharged a weapon. It is not clear why the officer fired the weapon or what they were responding to, however, police say there are no injuries to students.
Multiple suspects are in custody at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Initial story below.
____________________________________________________________
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are currently on scene at Lithonia High School working an unknown incident.
Multiple police crews are on scene and crime tape can be seen across the school property. Details are limited at this time, but CBS46 has a team on the way to the scene to learn more.
A parent, who called CBS46, said the school is currently on lockdown, and no one is being allowed to leave the building.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.
CBS46 has learned paramedics were not called to the school and there are no injuries reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.