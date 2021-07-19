DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Dunwoody Police Department is responding to the Perimeter Mall after an alleged theft in the mall, followed by gunfire.
Dunwoody Police tells CBS46 that a loss prevention officer at the mall witnessed a man stealing from the Sunglass Hut inside Macy's. When the officer followed the suspect out of the store, the man allegedly opened fire and ran from the scene.
Dunwoody PD tells CBS46 they found the suspect at a nearby office park and took him into custody.
No injuries have been reported at this time. CBS46 has a team on the way to the scene and we will provide more information as soon as it is available.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.