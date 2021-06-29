ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popular Atlanta strip club.
Shots rang out at the Onyx strip club on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.
Officers arrived at the club around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found at least one person suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no word on the person’s condition.
While officers were investigating the shooting, detectives learned about two possible additional victims.
The shooting comes at the Atlanta city council passed legislation in May to begin shutting down clubs that foster violent crimes.
Police have not said what prompted the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.