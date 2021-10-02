ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police responded to reports of shots fired at Six Flags Over Georgia Saturday night.
No injuries have been reported. Additional details are limited at this time.
We have a crew on scene gathering more information.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police responded to reports of shots fired at Six Flags Over Georgia Saturday night.
No injuries have been reported. Additional details are limited at this time.
We have a crew on scene gathering more information.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Digital MMJ
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.