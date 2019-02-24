SMYRNA, GA (CBS46) Things at a teen house party became chaotic just after midnight on Sunday when someone discharged a gun.
Smyrna Police say no one was injured by the weapon, but there individuals with superficial injuries from the chaos at a residence in the 2200 block of Lake Park Drive.
The investigation is ongoing as police gather details about the incident. Anyone with information or a witness account of suspicious activity is asked to contact Smyrna Police at 770-434-6666.
