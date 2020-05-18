DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) -- “The thought of something like that happening right down the street from me is horrifying,” Daniel Norton said.
A terrifying shooting happened near the corner of Cranbrooke Drive and Cranbrooke Way in Paulding County. The shooting was all caught on video.
The victim tells CBS46 the suspected 14-year-old shooter is his neighbor.
“It’s just mind blowing,” Norton said.
After ringing the doorbell the teen asked to hang out inside with the home owner’s daughter. The victim said he told the teen he and his family follow strict social distancing guidelines, so the answer was no.
He closed the door and moments later the shots rang out.
“He wasn’t getting what he wanted so he decided to take that into his own hands,” Norton said.
The victim told CBS46 the teenage gunman was aiming at him through a window on the front door. His wife pulled him out of the way just as the shots were fired.
“Oh my God he’s going to end up killing somebody,” a second neighbor said.
The neighbor asked that we protect her identity out of fear considering this is not the teen's first arrest.
“Every time he gets out of trouble and comes back, the trouble he produces gets worse and worse,” the neighbor explained.
Hours after the shooting, the teen was taken into custody by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He is now being held in a juvenile detention facility where he faces multiple charges including aggravated assault.
