Atlanta Police say a woman was found dead in Southwest Atlanta Friday night.
Officers responded to a person shot call at 2790 Alexandria Drive SW around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death. Preliminary investigation found that gunshots were heard in the area prior to the officers’ arrival, according to police.
No one is in custody at this time and detectives are still investigating to find a motive.
This is a developing story, check back with CBS46 for more information as it becomes available.
