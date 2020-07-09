VININGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County police are looking for as many as three suspects involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting that left multiple people injured.
Police say two people were shot at the Sync at Vinings apartments in what appears to be an armed robbery. One person suffered a wound to the torso while the other was wounded in the upper shoulder, neck area.
One of the people hit may also be a suspect, according to police.
"For this area I’m very shocked, that’s pretty much why I moved over here," said one resident.
Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the garage area of building 12 where at least one bullet casing was located. Another bullet was said to have pierced the window of a silver Kia in the parking lot.
"I'm glad I wasn't in the car," said the owner of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
