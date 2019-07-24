SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Wednesday afternoon shots rang out in the City of South Fulton leaving a UPS driver with multiple injuries.
The shooting occurred at 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Umatilla Lane. South Fulton Police say the 26-year-old victim was delivering packages when the incident took place. He was transported to a local hospital.
Investigators are working to find witnesses and any surveillance footage that may show what all took place.
UPS released the following statement, "UPS is cooperating with authorities and cannot comment further on the investigation. We wish the best for our driver."
This is an active investigation. CBS46 will continue to provide updates.
