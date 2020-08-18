ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Georgia continues to see a rise in not only coronavirus cases, but also hospitalizations and deaths. The surge in numbers has many public health experts calling for stricter guidelines as the state combats the pandemic.
Dr. Harry Heiman, Clinical Associate Professor in the School of Public Health at Georgia State, points to the climbing numbers as a reason for improved policies and practices. "Public health evidence is compelling that mandating masks dramatically increases the number of people wearing masks, and the more people who wear masks the less likely they are to transmit," he explains.
"There's a false narrative that we are either locked down or wide open, but there are lots of steps in between," he adds.
Heiman says things like requiring people to wear masks in public, closing high-risk businesses like gyms, bars, and nightclubs, and sticking to virtual learning for students can help stop the spread of the virus.
