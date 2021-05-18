ATLANTA (CBS46)-- From Krispy Kreme offering free donuts to vaccinated customers to businesses like McDonald’s, Target, and Aldi offering incentives to employees, it pays these days to get your COVID shots.
Some states are offering incentives for vaccinated citizens. New Jersey is offering a free beer at select breweries. In Ohio, vaccinated residents can enter a lottery with prizes up to a million dollars for adults, and for teens, a full four-year college scholarship.
Should Georgia consider such incentives?
“These programs can give them that nudge that they need to finally go out and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Bednarczyk, an assistant professor of global health and epidemiology at Emory University.
During a virtual news conference Tuesday, Bednarczyk said while incentives can work, some people might interpret them as a signal that something’s wrong with the vaccine.
CBS46 News asked Dr. Bednarczyk how health officials in rural communities can best incentivize “vaccine-hesitant” Georgians.
“We know that there are trusted groups in these communities, maybe through faith communities, for example, that have active health ministries,” he said, “We still need many, many more people vaccinated.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
