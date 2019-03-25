ATLANTA (CBS46) A couple from the Netherlands is happy to soon be reunited with their show beloved dog Gayle, who escaped her crate Saturday night.
Gayle update:The show dog who apparently escaped her crate at #ATL Saturday, was spotted in an airfield thicket by ATL Ops teams this morning. A baited trap has been set and is now being monitored. pic.twitter.com/3ol5dKtQnv— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 26, 2019
Gayle, a two-year-old American Staffodshire Terrier, broke out of her crate while being loaded onto a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight to Amsterdam. The owner, Floris van Essen, said Gayle had been in a dog show in Kentucky and was flying to the Netherlands with a handler. He and his wife had already arrived home.
“I’ve never felt this distraught, utterly helpless and hopeless,” he told CBS46 over the phone.
Pure happiness. Gayle and her owner reunited. #ATL pic.twitter.com/fCRncpeIOc— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 26, 2019
He said Gayle had gone through security but shortly before boarding, the person she was flying with was alerted that the crate was empty when it was getting loaded onto the plane.
KLM Airlines issued the following statement:
"A dog broke out of its cage as it was being loaded into the cargo of KL622 on March 23. The dog's owner has been notified. KLM expresses its sincerest regrets and is actively working with the Atlanta Airport to search for the dog."
Van Essen described Gayle as very friendly but shy.
“She’s nothing but sweet but as you can imagine, a strange place, hard sounds, airplanes coming over, so she’s bound to be skittish and scared out of her mind,” he said.
The airport has a wildlife biologist on staff who was part of searching the airport’s 4,700 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.