Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The search is on for a show dog reported missing from Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta Saturday night.
According to a post by "Gayle's" owner, Floris van Essen, the dog got out of her kennel around 11 p.m. and she hasn't been seen since.
Gayle is an American Staffordshire Terrier. She is thin, has cropped ears and may be very frightened and skittish so use caution if approaching her.
She was wearing a pink collar at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call police or airport security.
