ATLANTA (CBS46) A family from the Netherlands is hoping the public can help locate their beloved show dog Gale, who escaped from her crate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday.
Gale, a two-year-old American Staffodshire Terrier, broke out of her crate while being loaded onto a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight to Amsterdam. The owner, Floris van Essen told CBS46 he and his wife had been in Kentucky with Gale for a dog show.
"Gale was checked in her secure crate and had gone through security, together with a second dog. They were home bound after being showed in the USA, toward Amsterdam, Holland. This was done about three hours before departure time. Ten minutes before boarding the guys she was flying with received a call over the terminal [speaker] to go to the desk. There they were told that while loading her kennel it was empty," explained Essen.
KLM Airlines issued the following statement:
"A dog broke out of its cage as it was being loaded into the cargo of KL622 on March 23. The dog's owner has been notified. KLM expresses its sincerest regrets and is actively working with the Atlanta Airport to search for the dog."
Multiple pilots and ground personnel have spotted Gale, however, efforts to safely capture her have been unsuccessful.
Essen said the dog is microchipped and is very friendly but shy.
