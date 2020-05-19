The Ludacris Foundation is asking kids to submit a creative video of up to a minute in length to showcase how they stay clean.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made after police block in alleged street racers
- Doctor found dead in Georgia ditch, believed to be killed by pack of wild dogs
- Expect more cases of strange coronavirus syndrome in kids, doctors warn
- Walmart and Sam's Club workers are getting cash bonuses for working during the pandemic
- Designated drag racing location may solve Atlanta's latest issue
- Evidence shows police sought McMichael's help months before Arbery's death
- Gov. Kemp: Public pools and summer day camps can reopen
- Two critically injured in Covington shooting
- CRIME ALERT: Macon man busted for necrophilia in public
- CRIME ALERT: Police investigate overnight shooting in Buckhead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.