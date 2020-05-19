Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert And Trailer Drop

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Ludacris performs onstage during Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

 Theo Wargo

The Ludacris Foundation is asking kids to submit a creative video of up to a minute in length to showcase how they stay clean.

