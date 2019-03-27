HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A brother and sister are on the mend after being attacked by a couple they allowed into their home.
Siblings Jamal Brown and Skila Bell were involved in a vicious attack on March 25th when a couple that had been staying with them became enraged when told to leave.
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say Bell confronted 31-year-old Sheena Shanell Poole about leaving the residence when things became heated.
Bell's brother, Jamal, overheard the women arguing and attempted to step in as an effort to diffuse the situation. Poole's boyfriend, 23-year-old Kerderius De'Shawn Frasier, overheard the commotion and joined in by arguing with Jamal.
As tempers became more escalated, Poole grabbed a frying pan and attempted to hit Bell. Frasier then grabbed a knife and stabbed Jamal multiple times in the back of the neck and on his right hand. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both Frasier and Poole fled the home, located in the 1800 block of Athens Street, on foot. They were captured the next day at a hotel on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Deputies Say Poole had a probation warrant stemming from an incident involving battery and making terroristic threats. Frasier also had a warrant out for criminal trespassing.
Both are facing aggravated assault charges for the March 25th attack. They are currently housed in Hall County Jail.
