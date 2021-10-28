NEWTON, Ga. (CBS46) —The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Fulton County deputy who was killed at a residence on Windcrest Drive in Covington.
Investigators say the incident, which took the life of 28-year-old Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., could possibly be related to a domestic dispute, but an investigation to confirm this remains ongoing.
Another individual, later identified as 30-year-old Levoy Brown, also died during this incident.
Details are limited. It is not known what they led to the siblings' deaths. A neighbor told CBS46 that he believed that the brother and sister had a good relationship.
“This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. “This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers.”
Labat added that Jackson was a treasured member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since 2018, after starting off as the agency's Detention Officer. She became a Deputy Sheriff just over a month ago.
"Deputy Jackson is remembered as eager to learn, and always had a positive disposition. Coworkers say she was bubbly, and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with 'Good morning,' earning their respect," Labat shared.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation.
Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown sent his condolences to the victims' families and to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat and staff members.
CBS46 will have the latest updates as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.