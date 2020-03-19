Albany, Ga. – The Phoebe Putney Health System reported two more deaths from coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to four.
The two additional deaths included one patient being cared for in Phoebe’s main hospital and one who died before they arrived at the main emergency center. That patient was tested post-mortem.
Here are the numbers reported by Phoebe as of noon Thursday:
• Total Positive Results: 43
• Total Positive Deaths: 4
• Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 19
• Total Positive Patients at Home: 21
• Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 58
• Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 5
• Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 1
• Total Patients Awaiting Test Results at Home: 424
“We know we are not yet at the peak of this health emergency. More of the patients we are currently caring for will end up with positive COVID-19 tests, and more people in the community will contract the virus. We remain at a critical point, and we need the public to follow the guidance of the experts and do all they can to try to minimize the spread of the virus,” Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said in a press release.
A Phoebe spokesperson said so far, six employees have tested positive. Not all of them were exposed to COVID-19 on the job. One of the employees is being treated at Phoebe’s main hospital, and the remainder are recovering at home.
Phoebe said it is reaching out daily to all employees who have been tested for COVID-19 to see how they’re doing.
“We are committed to keeping our physicians and employees safe throughout this health emergency. If they are not protected, then who is going to care for our patients? This has to be our top priority,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.