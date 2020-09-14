ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Regardless of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic holidays will come as scheduled, however your rush to catch deals at local malls and outlets will not be business as usual for some.
On Monday, Simon properties announced they will not open their doors to eager shoppers on Thanksgiving Day. In a statement the company said, "In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
But all hope is not lost, shoppers will still be able to take advantage of Black Friday deals when Simon properties reopen.
In Georiga, Simon owns the Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Town Center at Cobb, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Premium Outlets and Sugarloaf Mills.
