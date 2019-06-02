CLAYTON Co, Ga (CBS46) -- A driver going at least 100 miles an hour lost control and crashed into the woods off I-675 near Forest Parkway in Clayton County according to police.
The wreck shut down the southbound lanes for nearly four hours Sunday.
Police say that the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. They do expect him to survive. They also say that charges in the case are pending.
