ATLANTA, GA (GA) Two men lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Sergio Echeverria, 42, and Jose Vazquez, 28, were in a 2005 Honda Element heading south on I-75 when the vehicle veered off the roadway at a high speed and struck a tree. The driver exited the vehicle and collapsed in the roadway. The passenger, who was wearing his seat belt, remained in the vehicle.
Police determined both were deceased at the scene.
At this time, authorities do not know what caused the vehicle to veer from the road.
