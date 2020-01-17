DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s no fun being the neighborhood HOA president when you have to deal with a dangerous sinkhole.
Bill Huston is the go-to guy at the Savannah Square townhomes in DeKalb County, but he can’t seem to find a solution to the problem.
“I’m really worried about one of the homeowners coming by here and it collapsing and them falling down into the sewer system,” Huston said. “We have called DeKalb County Watershed Management several times and they told us they would open a ticket on us and that we’re on a waiting list and they would get to it as soon as they could.”
So, while they wait, they watch and they worry.
“Backing out a car from my garage is difficult because it backs right in to this thing right here and we just have to be careful,” Homeowner Jim Stewart said.
Each day that goes by the sinkhole gets bigger and water is now bubbling to the surface.
“This makes us feel very anxious. We’re a small community and we’re not getting the level of responsiveness we had hoped for from DeKalb County,” Huston said.
That all changed after CBS46 got involved. County workers decided to prioritize this problem and sent a crew out to get to the bottom of it.
“We’re just thrilled about it,” Huston said.
And if Bill is getting results like this, he may get another term as neighborhood president.
“Actually, I am a little nervous about that,” Huston said while laughing.
County crews said they will work into the evening to fix the problem and patch up the road.
"We have a team of workers onsite and will proceed with making repairs today, if possible. In any event, a metal plate will be placed over the site to protect the public," said a county spokesperson.
