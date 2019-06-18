ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Villa Drive in DeKalb County, there’s a classic case of neglect. Clearly, things around here haven’t changed in a while.
“This right here has been here for ages and nobody seems to take care of it,” Homeowner Fay Kaufman said. “I’ve been working on this project for three years."
It’s a problem which has neighbors talking, even those that are total strangers.
Fay Kaufman and Lee Beasley just met and share common ground, well unstable ground about this sinkhole in the road.
“There are cracks in the asphalt going back all the way back in here,” Beasley said.
They do agree it’s at least three feet deep and several feet wide and has the appearance of a waterfall when it rains.
“We’ve got one down at the creek. We don’t need one right here,” Kaufman said.
The county put up a few cones after neighbors complained.
“I could go to Ace Hardware and buy those for a couple of bucks,” Kaufman said.
But they’re holding out hope that a custom fix is on the way.
DeKalb County workers evaluated the situation late Tuesday and placed a metal plate over the sinkhole. Officials said they will further assess the situation as weather permits and make permanent repairs.
