CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) Repairs to a massive sinkhole are expected to cause huge delays for those traveling around Rockdale County High School.
The sinkhole sits between Bonner Road and Rockdale Magnet School.
As a result, Rowland Road is closed between Rockdale County High School and C.J. Hicks Elementary and Magnet School. Drivers are prohibited from entering from East View Road.
Those dropping off students at either of the schools with have to enter from Pine Log Road to the south.
Officials admit traffic could be a nightmare Monday morning.
Drivers are being urged to give themselves extra time.
