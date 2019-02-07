Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A large sinkhole forced the closure of a stretch of I-285 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday morning but the roadway has since reopened.
The westbound lanes of the roadway were blocked between Old National highway and Washington Road for several hours as crews worked to patch the sinkhole.
Commuters were directed off of WB I-285 and onto Old National Highway, where detours were posted.
