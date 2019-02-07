Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A large sinkhole has forced the closure of a stretch of I-285 in southern Fulton County, near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport International Airport.
The westbound lanes of the roadway are completely blocked between Old National highway and Washington Road.
Commuters are being directed off of WB I-285 and onto Old National Highway, where detours are posted.
Those traveling on SB I-85 are also being directed onto Old National Road with detours also posted in that area.
Crews are continuing to work to repair the sinkhole but it could be hours before it's finished. That could mean a tough commute for anyone who travels in that area.
