ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The sister-in-law of Gov. Brian Kemp passed away Tuesday at age 61 due to COVID-19 pneumonia complications.
The celebration of life service for Margaret Louise “Mimi” Argo-Laney will be held at the Snellville Christian Church on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In a tweet, the First Lady said, "Mimi’s passing leaves our entire family heartbroken. We ask for prayers for Russ, their two sons, and everyone blessed to know and love her."
Born in Savannah, Argo-Laney grew up in Athens where she went on to attend and graduate from the University of Georgia. After college, she moved to the Atlanta area before moving to Milledgeville just last year.
Argo-Laney was a founding member of the Spectrum Autism Support Group. She was also a member of Snellville Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Spectrum Autism Support Group; www.atl-spectrum.com; PO Box 3132, Suwanee, GA 30024.
