HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Divya Desai remembers the last time she spoke with her younger brother, Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai.
“It was the festival of lights,” she said. “It was Diwali believe it or not.”
On Thursday, Divya said she spoke with him over the phone for a few minutes.
“We had a quick conversation and he quickly, within 30 seconds, gave his wife the phone because he got a call. And he had to go. And he said, as he walked away, he told his wife, ‘tell my sister I love her.’”
Within the hour, Officer Desai was shot while responding to a domestic call. Police said the shooter was 22-year-old Jordan Jackson.
Jackson was on the run for days before law enforcement tracked him down to an apartment in Clayton County. When SWAT closed in on him, police said he took his life.
“When we got the call, there were screams,” Divya said. “There were shouts because there was no way that I could go to that funeral on Sunday knowing that guy is still out there.”
19-year-old Madison Troy and 25-year-old Katlyn Finley have been charged with helping Jackson escape capture.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said more arrests are coming.
“If you have anything to do with aiding or abetting this criminal; we're coming to find you regardless of where you are,” he said.
Diyva said there’s no remorse, but she said she’s happy Jackson can’t hurt another family.
“I’m so thankful for Henry County, the community, the Indian community, all sorts of communities, the community he lives in. Every single person who has a story to tell has helped me understand why and who my brother was. And honestly, I thought I knew him the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.