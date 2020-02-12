GRIFFIN, GA (CBS46)—Six adults are behind bars after police said they robbed a pharmacy.
According to a press release from the city of Griffin police, officers responded to a robbery call at Bowen’s Pharmacy at 1378 Experiment Street.
Witnesses to the robbery provided officers with a tag number to the reported getaway vehicle, police wrote.
While en route to the address listed with the tag number, officers spotted the vehicle and arrested Marquez Kenon, 20, in connection to the robbery, police said.
According to the city of Griffin police, surveillance video and additional leads lead officers to a location at the South Hampton Mobile Home Park where more suspects were taken into custody in connection to the robbery.
Police said Shamir Johnson, 18, Devontae Slaton, 18, Ethan McIntyre, 20, Tony Wooten, 17, and Christopher Rogers, 20, were all arrested in connection to the robbery.
All of the individuals are facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.
