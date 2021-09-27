ATLANTA (CBS46) — Six Atlanta-area members of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a national criminal organization, have pleaded guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization conspiracy charges, according to to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine.
“Members of Nine Trey Gangsters have plagued our streets with violence and drug trafficking for far too long,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “These pleas are an example of our commitment to dismantle organized, violent criminal enterprises. The community can rest assured these defendants won’t be on our streets for a very long time, thanks to the efforts of the FBI led Safe Streets Gang Task Force and its state and local partners.”
Tyrone Clark, 40, of Marietta, Georgia, Joseph Riley, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, Gary Sartor, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Caple, 56, of Glennville, Georgia, Michael Jackson, 27, of Chester, Georgia, and Brandon Asberry, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia have pleaded guilty to Count 1 of the Second Superseding Indictment, charging them and four others with RICO Conspiracy, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d) for their involvement in planning, facilitating, and executing multiple acts of violence and participation in the gang’s drug trafficking activities, including the distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax. Each defendant will be sentenced in the coming months by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg.
Tyrone Clark, a/k/a “Tight Eye,” Joseph Riley, a/k/a “Joe Blow,” Gary Sartor a/k/a “G-Stacks,” and Patrick Caple a/k/a “Zoe,” all held the rank of “Fifth Floor” in the gang’s hierarchy, one of the highest ranks an individual can hold within a line of the gang. In those roles they were responsible for overseeing all of the members below them and reporting up to the gang’s national leadership.
Brandon Asberry a/k/a “B5,” held the rank of “Second Floor” in the gang’s hierarchy. In the role of Second Floor, Asberry was responsible for collecting dues form the gang’s members and overseeing the gang’s meetings or “nines.”
Michael Jackson a/k/a “MJ,” held the rank of “Third Floor” in the gang’s hierarchy, where he was responsible for planning “wars” or conflicts with rival gangs and providing weapons to other NTG members.
Gary Sartor, Patrick Caple, and Michael Jackson were in Georgia Department of Corrections custody when they participated in the conspiracy.
The case was investigated by the FBI as part of their FBI Safe Streets Task Force with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.