ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six Flags announced Wednesday the launch of a new guest reservation system to assist with managing daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in their parks.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and in the current environment, we certainly want to take extra precautions to create a safe experience for everyone,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.
"By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day," Spanos added.
According to the press release, every guest with a single-day ticket, group ticket, Membership, or Season Pass will be required to make a reservation for a specific visit date at sixflags.com/reserve.
The process will take about 5-7 minutes, during which guests will complete the following steps:
- Enter their online order number, ticket number, or Membership/Season Pass number
- Select the date they want to visit, and the approximate time they wish to enter the park
- Watch a brief video that describes new social distancing and sanitization procedures
- Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy; and
- Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.