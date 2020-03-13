AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six Flags Over Georgia announced on Friday that it will temporary close the park until the end of March.
Six Flags released the following statement:
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”
