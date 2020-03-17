ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water has donated over 1,500 pounds of fresh produce and milk to a local organization in Marietta.
As a result of school closures and quarantines, the Parks provided 1,600 pounds of unserved fruit, vegetables and dairy items to the Center for Children and Young Adults.
“Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are committed to serving our community through this unprecedented situation. We are grateful for the partnership with The Center for Children & Young Adults and look forward to providing those living at the center with this nutritious food in a time of uncertainty," said Park President, Dale Kaetzel.
In 2019, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water employees assisted with several projects at the Center for Children and Young Adults in Marietta through its annual Project 6 Community Service Day, according to the press release.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is increasing the nu…
The Center for Children & Young Adults provides safe and suitable housing, youth development activities and comprehensive supportive housing services for at-risk homeless youth who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and/or exploited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.