ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water has donated over 1,500 pounds of fresh produce and milk to a local organization in Marietta.

As a result of school closures and quarantines, the Parks provided 1,600 pounds of unserved fruit, vegetables and dairy items to the Center for Children and Young Adults.

“Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are committed to serving our community through this unprecedented situation. We are grateful for the partnership with The Center for Children & Young Adults and look forward to providing those living at the center with this nutritious food in a time of uncertainty," said Park President, Dale Kaetzel.

In 2019, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water employees assisted with several projects at the Center for Children and Young Adults in Marietta through its annual Project 6 Community Service Day, according to the press release.

The Center for Children & Young Adults provides safe and suitable housing, youth development activities and comprehensive supportive housing services for at-risk homeless youth who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and/or exploited.