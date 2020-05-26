Six Flags Over Georgia prepares for reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Six Flags officials announced Monday the new protocols they’ve developed as they wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to give them the go-ahead to reopen the company’s two parks in Cobb County: Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water.
According to Gene Petriello, the director of marketing, the parks will employ a sophisticated online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.
Other new technologies include the following:
- State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks
- Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks
- Expanded mobile food ordering
Also, at Six Flags Over Georgia, guests entering the park will be required to wear masks.
“It’s going to be very important that our guests as well as our team members are safe,” said Petriello.
The parks’ reopening plan, which the company developed with its epidemiologist consultants, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines, park officials said, adding that it sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols.
“We can’t wait to have this park open, “ said Petriello, “but we have to do it following the governor’s orders, doing it when he gives us clearance to do so, and we have to make sure we do it in the safest way possible.”
Click here to learn more about Six Flags Over Georgia’s new reservation system.
