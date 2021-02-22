Six Flags says it will open all 26 of its amusement and water parks for the 2021 season, including Six Flags Over Georgia here in Atlanta. Six Flags over Georgia will hold its opening weekend on March 6.
The company said it worked with epidemiologists to develop a reopening plan that "meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols."
Six Flags will limit the number of people in its parks and guests will have to make reservations before their visits. Masks will be required for all workers and guests along with temperature checks, the company said. Additionally, the company is also taking steps to encourage social distancing on rides, in lines, and seating areas and other areas around its parks.
Six Flags Over Texas in Dallas-Fort Worth and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio had already opened on weekends in February, but had to close on Saturday and Sunday because of the devastating winter storm. For those hoping for some water adventures, Six Flags White Water in Atlanta will open on May 8.
