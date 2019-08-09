AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Six Flags Over Georgia will host ‘Military Appreciation Days’ on August 24 and 25.
Active duty military service members and up to three dependents will get free admission. Spouses of deployed military members and up to three dependents are also eligible for free admission.
An unlimited amount of additional tickets can be purchased at 50 percent off.
Veterans and disabled veterans will get one free ticket and may also purchase an unlimited amount of tickets at 50 percent off.
Half-price tickets are available to government civilian and contracted workers.
Tickets must be purchased at the front gate with a valid military ID card and may only be used during Military Appreciation Days.
Six Flags Over Georgia is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 24 and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 25.
