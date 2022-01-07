ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Six Flags Over Georgia is searching for enthusiastic employees to fill multiple positions open this year.
They are looking to hire "hard-working, fun and enthusiastic team members in a variety of departments".
To kick off hiring for its 2022 season, the park is hosting multiple job fairs in January, including:
- Calling All Minors Job Fair – Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for 15-year-old applicants interested in Retail, Food & Beverage, Admissions, and Park Services positions.
- Leadership Job Fair – Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for applicants interested in supervisor positions in a variety of departments.
- Mega Work Where You Play Job Fair – Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Multiple departments will be featured. Select rides, food and games will be available for applicants to experience after filling out a job application.
- Rides & Food Service Job Fair – Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for applicants interested in Rides and Food & Beverage positions.
Additional job fair dates for the month of February will be announced here.
Interested applicants must be at least 15-years-old and should apply here. Six Flags Over Georgia opens for the 2022 season in March.
