AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Preparations are underway at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water for the 2022 season.
The new season will feature a new waterslide, an update to a classic rollercoaster, and more.
The following is what's new for 2022, according to Six Flags Over Georgia:
- This spring, Six Flags White Water will debut Python Plunge, a fast-paced, two-person waterslide featuring multiple swirling discs and adrenaline-pumping drops. Reaching five stories tall and 500 feet long, Python Plunge snakes its way through the park’s beautiful, natural landscape, and gives guests a thrilling journey down the hill to the splashdown below.
- In 2021, Six Flags Over Georgia resumed a multi-year refurbishment on the classic, wooden rollercoaster, The Great American Scream Machine. Introduced to the park in 1973, The Great American Scream Machine is a designated American Coaster Enthusiast national rollercoaster landmark. It remains a nostalgic favorite among guests. Just in time for the park’s 55th anniversary, this restorative project includes a complete re-tracking and the replacement of much of the wooden ride structure. The park plans to unveil the updated classic rollercoaster this spring.
- Six Flags is known for flagship events like July 4th Fest, Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park. Six Flags Over Georgia is excited to announce the return of these fan favorites plus new, exciting events happening all season long:
- Spring BreakOUT: Celebrate Spring Break with live music and the park’s line-up of thrill rides and rollercoasters, April 1 - April 10;
- 55th Anniversary: Help Six Flags Over Georgia celebrate its 55th anniversary on June 14 with an exciting birthday bash and more surprises all month long;
- July 4th Fest: Celebrate Independence Day with a multi-day extravaganza, featuring a VIP experience and an explosive nighttime fireworks display, July 2 - July 4;
- Brews & Bites: Sample some of the best food and brews Atlanta has to offer, weekends Aug. 13 - Sept. 4;
- Fright Fest: Experience Six Flags Over Georgia’s premier Halloween event. The ghouls are back for select dates Sept. 17 - Oct. 31.
- Holiday in The Park: Enjoy Atlanta’s most dazzling holiday event, returning for select dates Nov. 19 - Jan. 1.
Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are now hiring more than 1,000 employees across a wide variety of positions for the 2022 season and is holding multiple job fairs in March. Interested applicants should visit sixflagsjobs.com for more information.
