MILTON, Ga. (CBS46)- A six-year-old from Milton has beat out hundreds of other musicians around the globe for his piano skills.
William Zhang won first place in the Judges Distinction Award across all age groups, ages 5 to 56.
“I think it takes a lot of hard work, and also comes naturally,” said William Zhang. “I won the first place for the American Protégé International Piano & String competition,” Zhang said proudly.
Around 1,000 competitive musicians from 17 countries submitted videos of their piano skills, and William took the top spot.
“In the morning, my wife saw the email, and said, 'whoa, he won first place!'” said his dad, Todd.
He also set the record for the state of Georgia by winning this title as a 6-year-old American citizen.
“It can bring me happiness, and I want to bring the audience happiness,” Zhang added.
William takes lessons once a week. His mom said she knew this was something special from the first time he touched a piano at age two.
“He loves it, he really finds joy in it,” said his mom, Julie Wang.“The emotion he expresses when he plays…it’s contagious."
And although the piano prodigy has enjoyed playing the piano for years, he said he still have other other.
“I have other favorite stuff to do, like read books, draw, and play with toys,” Zhang said. “When I play, I express my emotions to make the audience happy."
Zhang has also been invited to give a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 31.
