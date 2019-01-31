DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A six-year-old female who was pulled from a creek in Lithonia has died from her injuries.
Crews were on the scene in the 2900 block of Athena Lane at Pole Bridge Creek Thursday afternoon after reports of a child being in a creek.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue sent dive teams to search for the child. The child was found and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Stay tuned to CBS46 as we continue to gather details.
