ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- At Rehoboth Road Middle School in Spalding County, Ken Spradlin shared his deep concerns Monday after learning that a sixth-grade student had been charged with 12-counts of terroristic threats in connection with multiple bomb threats.
“I think it concerns the kids and makes them feel unsafe because if you look at the nation we’ve had some issues in the past,” Spradlin said. I hope this young man learns from this experience.
Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said they also charged the 12-year-old student with 8 counts of disorderly conduct after threatening a half a dozen schools and even fellow students.
“The young man comes from a very bad background. Both of his parents have been in the system at one time or another for armed robbery. I don’t think they have any contact with him. If they do it’s very little,” Dix said.
Investigators said the boy hijacked another student’s Instagram account to make the threats and changed the password so that the original student could not access the account.
“This young man when you sit-down and you talk to him he is just an absolutely brilliant young man. There’s no telling what his potential would be if he just had the right guidance and right influences in his life,” Dix said.
The 12-year-old suspect still maintains his innocence and said someone hacked his phone. Investigators said that’s not the case. The boy has been suspended pending the outcome of a tribunal with the school district.
“I’m all for second chances, especially with a child that young but at the same time he needs to understand that there are consequences to situations,” Spradlin said.
The 12-year-old suspect lives with his grandmother who we're told was unaware of the situation. In additional to the school tribunal, the boy will be prosecuted through the Juvenile Court System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.